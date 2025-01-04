45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A state drink for Nevada?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: Visa and American tech workers
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Time for a fair tax system
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation C ...
LETTER: Actions speak louder than words
Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
LETTER: Elon Musk can be a benefit to Donald Trump
Jerry Fink Las Vegas
January 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Is Nevada Assemblyman Bert Gurr tone deaf (“This cocktail may become Nevada’s state drink,” Tuesday Review-Journal)? Can he read? There’s hardly a day in Clark County that goes by without drunken drivers killing or injuring other motorists or pedestrians. And he wants to celebrate that by making an alcoholic drink our state “drink”?

Rather than honoring alcohol, it should be treated exactly as is tobacco — stop the advertising of it and make drunkenness socially unacceptable. Those two steps certainly have had a major impact on many smokers and some who have yet to pick up the addiction. It’s way past time for us to put an end to the slaughter on our roadways.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pickleball players compete in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: BLM in a Santa Claus suit
Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas

Such exciting news. All of us retired persons will soon have a new pickleball complex in the northwest Las Vegas area. Just what I requested from Santa.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: We need new bureaucrats
Bruce Feher Las Vegas

Las Vegas taxpayers burdened by rising road project costs.

MORE STORIES