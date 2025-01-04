LETTER: A state drink for Nevada?

Is Nevada Assemblyman Bert Gurr tone deaf (“This cocktail may become Nevada’s state drink,” Tuesday Review-Journal)? Can he read? There’s hardly a day in Clark County that goes by without drunken drivers killing or injuring other motorists or pedestrians. And he wants to celebrate that by making an alcoholic drink our state “drink”?

Rather than honoring alcohol, it should be treated exactly as is tobacco — stop the advertising of it and make drunkenness socially unacceptable. Those two steps certainly have had a major impact on many smokers and some who have yet to pick up the addiction. It’s way past time for us to put an end to the slaughter on our roadways.