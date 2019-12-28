41°F
Letters

LETTER: A tale of a president who abuses his power

Tom Koski Las Vegas
December 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

When has an American president done enough to warrant being replaced? If a president jails journalists and spies on them, is that enough? If a president stands by as Russia takes over part of Ukraine and refuses to provide that country with the aid to fight back, is that enough? If a president uses the IRS to silence his enemies, is that enough? If a president uses our intelligence community to spy on a candidate of the opposite party, is that enough?

Fortunately, the American people voted “yes and replaced President Barack Obama with President Donald Trump.

THE LATEST
LETTER: The D.C. feud
Bob Markworth Las Vegas

New names for the major political parties.

LETTER: Nevada needs stronger laws to prevent DUI deaths
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

Hardly a day passes without an article or two in the Review-Journal regarding drunken drivers causing “accidents” that maim or kill innocent motorists.

LETTER: Voter not happy with Rep. Susie Lee
Bob Kaluza Henderson

Rep. Susie Lee attempted to nullify my vote for president of the United States. I don’t appreciate that.