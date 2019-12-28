LETTER: A tale of a president who abuses his power

But it might not be who you think.

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo)

When has an American president done enough to warrant being replaced? If a president jails journalists and spies on them, is that enough? If a president stands by as Russia takes over part of Ukraine and refuses to provide that country with the aid to fight back, is that enough? If a president uses the IRS to silence his enemies, is that enough? If a president uses our intelligence community to spy on a candidate of the opposite party, is that enough?

Fortunately, the American people voted “yes and replaced President Barack Obama with President Donald Trump.