FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I would love to see a debate between our two presumptive presidential candidates. Just the two of them, one-on-one. No moderator. They create their own questions, go back and forth on national TV and get to respond to each other one question at a time. Could be the highest-rated TV show of all time.