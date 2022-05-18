86°F
LETTER: Abortion, women and “birthing people”

Michael Edens Las Vegas
May 17, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Either I’m confused or Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is not keeping up with the shifting political landscape. These days, the far left tells us men can get pregnant, giving birth to (pun intended) the new politically correct term “birthing people.” But in the article headlined “Codifying Roe v. Wade fails in Senate” (May 12 Review-Journal), Sen. Cortez Masto, responding to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned, is quoted as saying, “That means women will not have the same control over their lives and bodies as men do, and that’s wrong.”

So on the one hand we are told men can get pregnant, and presumably get an abortion. But on the other hand only women will lose control over their bodies. I would love to hear Sen. Cortez Masto explain her logic.

