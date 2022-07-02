96°F
LETTER: After Roe falls, it’s time to be angry

Denise Sharp North Las Vegas
July 1, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Iliana Diaz, education program manager at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, protests during a rally in support of abortion rights outside Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sunday’s editorial (“After Roe falls, keeps protests peaceful”) reminded me of the joke, “But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” Your editorial spent a half page bemoaning a violent reaction while a 50-year civil right was stripped from women. There is no more fundamental right than having control over one’s body. I am sure Mrs. Lincoln had time to think about the play after she buried her husband.

