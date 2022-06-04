LETTER: America erred by taking God out of the schools

We have produced entitled children who are easily offended and rapidly expect society to change norms to appease them.

The Review-Journal’s May 25 editorial asked, “What has led to so much violent, aberrant behavior?: My thoughts are:

The Declaration of Independence states that ”all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator.” Our government has produced currency that carries the statement, “In God we Trust.” Our Pledge of Allegiance states “under God.” Yet bowing to pressure from a few, we removed God from our schools. In our schools, we removed the teaching of right from wrong.

When I went to school in the 1950s and 1960s, we learned about God, the Ten Commandants and right from wrong. We were disciplined and held accountable for our behavior. We respected our elders and authority. From the founding of this country till the shooting at Columbine in 1999, guns were readily available yet we did not have many of these senseless mass shootings.

Since then, we have produced entitled children who are easily offended and rapidly expect society to change norms to appease them.

After every mass shooting politicians jump on the gun control bandwagon. They want to limit guns, which would make the innocent defenseless. Criminals do not obey guns laws. The issue that needs to be addressed is not gun control, but how we raise our children.