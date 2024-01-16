LETTER: Americans are entitled

(iStock)

I cannot believe that people blame President Joe Biden for their problems. In his Saturday letter, Mike Eckman blames Bidenomics for the price of a new truck. Did he not hear about the recent auto strike? What did he think was going to happen? It’s just like Culinary workers and fast-food workers. Everyone wants more money. Something has to give.

I live on Social Security. I bought a new house and a new car. But I live within my means. I don’t begrudge anybody buying a truck, but there are lots of new cars you can buy in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

Americans are entitled. I know a couple who said they could not live in a 1,200 square-foot house because it was too small. A homeless person would be happy with that.

I just read a story about a veteran who said he couldn’t make payments on his $51,000 Ram truck at $1,500 a month. He also has a mortgage and a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. He’s disabled and gets almost $4,000 a month. That’s ludicrous. Whose fault is that?

Please don’t complain. Enjoy your life. Nobody needs more stress.