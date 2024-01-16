44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Americans are entitled

Frank de Vroede Kingman, Arizona
January 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(iStock)
(iStock)

I cannot believe that people blame President Joe Biden for their problems. In his Saturday letter, Mike Eckman blames Bidenomics for the price of a new truck. Did he not hear about the recent auto strike? What did he think was going to happen? It’s just like Culinary workers and fast-food workers. Everyone wants more money. Something has to give.

I live on Social Security. I bought a new house and a new car. But I live within my means. I don’t begrudge anybody buying a truck, but there are lots of new cars you can buy in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

Americans are entitled. I know a couple who said they could not live in a 1,200 square-foot house because it was too small. A homeless person would be happy with that.

I just read a story about a veteran who said he couldn’t make payments on his $51,000 Ram truck at $1,500 a month. He also has a mortgage and a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle. He’s disabled and gets almost $4,000 a month. That’s ludicrous. Whose fault is that?

Please don’t complain. Enjoy your life. Nobody needs more stress.

MOST READ
1
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
3
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
4
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
5
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Blinders on the minumum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

When employers increase expenses, they must recover the difference, usually through higher prices.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)
LETTER: Secretary of defense goes AWOL
John Fields Henderson

Regardless of Mr. Austin’s future in the Biden administration, this must be an example in the election of the result when key positions are filled on quotas instead of competence. The secretary is only one example.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Hope for America?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The Sunday commentary “2024 Brings Hope For America” was hopelessly naive and optimistic.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Wall Street investors buy, sell homes in Las Vegas
Peggie Davis Las Vegas

The idea that a “corporate” landlord can tie up 264 houses for rental properties in town when more than 8,000 people are homeless — including couples with children — turns my stomach upside down.

More stories
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
LETTER: More on EVs and the gasoline tax
LETTER: More on EVs and the gasoline tax
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: For some people, switching to solar makes financial sense
LETTER: Nevada Democrats try to stop voter ID initiative
LETTER: Nevada Democrats try to stop voter ID initiative
LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November
LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November
LETTER: House fails to act on daylight saving time bill
LETTER: House fails to act on daylight saving time bill