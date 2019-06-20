93°F
Letters

LETTER: Americans need to get out of the echo chamber

John Pauli Las Vegas
June 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In this country of divided politics, right-wingers say turn off CNN and MSNBC. The left says turn off Fox News. Well, if you are going to watch television for your news, then watch both. Watch both Sean Hannity on Fox and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. As adults, you can certainly evaluate what you hear.

But there is another option. Read.

There are lots of excellent journalists you can count on to get honest and complete coverage. Whether it is about the refugees from Guatemala or the state Legislature in Nevada, there are good journalists reporting on these issues who are there and know what is going on. That way, when Rachel or Sean speaks, you can know who is being deceptive and who is not.

Instead of arguing about what is or isn’t in the Mueller report, read it. Read the Review-Journal, the Sun, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Who knows, you may create your own point of view and you won’t need Rachel or Sean to tell you their opinions.

