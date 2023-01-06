LETTER: Americans want the GOP to investigate Democratic shenanigans

From COVID, to the FBI, to social media collusion.

(Getty Images)

Regarding your Dec. 30 editorial urging House Republicans to focus on policy rather than investigations, people want to know about:

1) What did Anthony Fauci and the CDC know? Did anyone lie under oath and did anyone in office profit off COVID?

2) FBI corruption/cover-ups and the politicization of the bureau.

3) Ukraine, the Biden family connection and money sent with no auditing.

4) Twitter dumps about the collusion of Big Tech with government.

Those are what every American who cares deserves to know. If Democrats can investigate and legislate, so can the GOP. Even if the Senate won’t pass one House bill.