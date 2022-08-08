LETTER: An easy choice this fall

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The main problem with almost all politicians is that they are voting in lockstep with their party. But that makes our November election easy. Very few citizens like the direction of the country. They don’t like our inflation, they don’t like our expensive and undeclared war with Russia and they understand that fuel prices are up because of shortages caused by the current government. They don’t like the public school’s “woke” indoctrination at the expense of reading, math and science. So because the Democrats are in charge, let’s not vote for any of them — at least until they’ve recovered their sanity.