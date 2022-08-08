96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: An easy choice this fall

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
August 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, ...
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The main problem with almost all politicians is that they are voting in lockstep with their party. But that makes our November election easy. Very few citizens like the direction of the country. They don’t like our inflation, they don’t like our expensive and undeclared war with Russia and they understand that fuel prices are up because of shortages caused by the current government. They don’t like the public school’s “woke” indoctrination at the expense of reading, math and science. So because the Democrats are in charge, let’s not vote for any of them — at least until they’ve recovered their sanity.

MOST READ
1
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 4th time since May
2
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
Las Vegas manager sentenced for stealing $348K from employer
3
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
Poker player pockets $131K at Strip casino
4
CARTOON: Staying strong
CARTOON: Staying strong
5
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Las Vegas housing market gets slight break as mortgage rates dip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The closed Badlands golf course in Las Vegas, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Taxpayer extortion
Vince Reardon Las Vegas

Why hasn’t developer moved any dirt at Badlands?