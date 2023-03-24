53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: An endless parade of boondoggles from Nevada’s legislative Democrats

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
March 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another example of pandering secular progressivism that will cost the taxpayers of Nevada is raising its ugly head. State Sen. Fabian Donate introduced legislation to expand Medicaid coverage to all people in Nevada, including the undocumented. Sure, why not?

We have plenty of money in Nevada must be Mr. Donate’s thinking because he says it will cost a mere pittance of $78.5 million annually. Marcos Lopez, director of outreach and coalitions for the Nevada Policy Research Institute, offered a dose of reality to this boondoggle. He states that “expanding Medicaid to illegal immigrants in Nevada could have unintended negative consequences aside from budgetary concerns by incentivizing illegal immigration, straining the health care system, and diverting resources from other critical areas.” No kidding.

Proposals that have surfaced from Democrats at this session of the Legislature are mirroring what politicians in our liberal progressive neighbor of California have been doing for years. We can hope only that more Republicans get elected before Democrats bankrupt our state and we look like the eastern extension of the Golden State.

MOST READ
1
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
2
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
3
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall
4
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal in child sex case
5
Tribal group’s $10M purchase of shuttered Strip property approved
Tribal group’s $10M purchase of shuttered Strip property approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

As long as the Left is name-calling, I propose those on the right start referring to the Left as DEAD Democrats, standing for Destroying Every American’s Dream.

In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark ...
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers trying to suppress voters
Mary Hansen Las Vegas

I’ve read and watched many news sources that report there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud here. Why are these bills necessary?

Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the second day of the Nevada Legislative se ...
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to push parents aside
Patsy Arrastia Henderson

The erosion of parental rights by state legislators is tantamount to coercion and meddling with constitutional liberties and freedoms.

More stories for you
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
EDITORIAL: Property tax bill deserves a quick trip to the shredder
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada Democrat wants to put polling places in prisons
VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada Democrat wants to put polling places in prisons
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: Nevada lawmaker’s prison minimum wage proposal is crazy
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass
LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass