LETTER: An uplifting Las Vegas story in these times of uncertainty

(Associated Press)

This pandemic is getting to so many in so many different ways. I have to stay home and living alone can make a person feel as if they are the last one on Earth. But one day last week at 10 a.m., I heard car horns honking. When I went to look, there were cars with banners, balloons and streamers coming down the street. They were teachers from the school letting the students know they were OK.

There were a few children with signs in the driveways. Everyone was cheering, waving and honking. I have no school-age children, but I stood in my driveway waving back. I had tears running down my cheeks. It was so uplifting and amazing to see.

So, teachers, thank you for making my day and letting me know I am not alone. What a wonderful thing to do. God bless you all.