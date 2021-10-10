67°F
LETTER: Another bad jobs report for Joe Biden

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
October 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The September jobs report is out — it’s more bad news. Fewer than 200,000 jobs filled with estimates, after several previous poor monthly reports, that miss economists’ predictions.

It’s time for President Joe Biden to worry. He should convene his top economic advisers and several contrarians to figure out what’s wrong and what must be resolved. No excuses and no caveats.

Here’s the first question for the federal government’s money wizards: When there are more jobs available and unfilled than people who are ready and willing to fill them (read unemployed), why does the federal government pay unemployment benefits? The government shouldn’t pay unemployment benefits unless and until there are more workers on the American unemployment line than jobs available.

