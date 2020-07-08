LETTER: AP story says protests didn’t spread the virus

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The July 2 Review-Journal included an Associated Press article headlined, “Protests didn’t spread virus in the U.S., public health experts say.” So social distancing is obviously not important because the protesting crowds were often tightly packed and did not spread the virus. There is no discussion on masks, so they might still be needed in close spacing. For Nevada, this means there should be no spacing or size restrictions on gatherings for any reason. Perhaps Gov. Steve Sisolak should revise his position.