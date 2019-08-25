93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Area 51 plan and lethal force

Jim Armbrust Las Vegas
August 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A Naval officer named Robert A. Heinlein once wrote; “Never underestimate the stupidity of people in large groups.” He also wrote science fiction novels.

Those who want to storm Area 51 are going to be in for a disappointment. They will get so far and be turned back. Even if they did get into secret areas, the only saucers they would find would be under coffee cups.

Signs out there promise lethal force is authorized to keep thrill-seekers out. I would also worry that the area might be mined, or that they will be met by elements of every branch of the military stationed in that area. None of those troops will be made up of little green men.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
LETTER: Venezuela moves off the radar
By Curtis Clark, Boulder City

Ever since the Democratic candidates hit the campaign trail, Venezuela has disappeared from the mainstream news.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Henderson welcomes short-term rentals
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

The owners of these short-term rentals are running hotels/motels in residential neighborhoods, and it is not fair to the residents.