LETTER: Area 51 plan and lethal force

Visitors enter the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway in Hiko. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Naval officer named Robert A. Heinlein once wrote; “Never underestimate the stupidity of people in large groups.” He also wrote science fiction novels.

Those who want to storm Area 51 are going to be in for a disappointment. They will get so far and be turned back. Even if they did get into secret areas, the only saucers they would find would be under coffee cups.

Signs out there promise lethal force is authorized to keep thrill-seekers out. I would also worry that the area might be mined, or that they will be met by elements of every branch of the military stationed in that area. None of those troops will be made up of little green men.