Letters

LETTER: A’s, film producers should leave their politics in California

Mary Birdwell Henderson
May 22, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the T ...
Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

The Oakland A’s want to move to Las Vegas. Hollywood studios want to relocate to Las Vegas. Both want tax breaks — which I am against, by the way.

If they do come, all I ask is they leave behind the politics that caused the high taxes, high cost of living and crime you are fleeing from in California.

No doubt these are the reasons they are choosing to move to Nevada.

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Reducing government spending to 2020 levels is the responsible thing to do, and it is way past time to cut the enormous fat in the federal government.

