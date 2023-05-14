79°F
Letters

LETTER: A’s making a mistake with stadium location

Jerry Peckinpaugh Las Vegas
May 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The owner of the Oakland A’s stated that he believes 70 percent of his fans in Las Vegas will be locals. I was a potential season ticket holder until they announced the Tropicana site as the location of the stadium. I wasn’t happy about the Wild Wild West site, but at least it wasn’t the Strip.

There isn’t a local in this town who will put up with the Strip traffic 81 times a year. If they want our tax dollars and want a 70 percent local fan base, then the A’s need to reconsider their thinking of the Strip as the stadium location. And if the Strip is where they build, then let the Strip casinos foot the bill because they will be the ones benefiting from the crowds.

