LETTER: Assisted suicide bill deserves passage at the Legislature

Passage of Assembly Bill 351 will provide peace and calm in the dying process rather than unnecessary pain, depression and anguish.

(Getty Images)

If not now … then when? Terminally ill Nevadans are facing uncertainty and pain as they move toward their final days. Legislators have the opportunity to be heroes to those facing terminal illness. But will they act?

The Nevada End of Life Options Act is written with safeguards in mind to prevent abuse of the process. Passage of Assembly Bill 351 will provide peace and calm in the dying process rather than unnecessary pain, depression and anguish.