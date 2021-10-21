62°F
LETTER: Atrocities and Indigenous Peoples

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas
October 20, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
A likeness of Christopher Columbus is displayed atop a float as participants roll up Fifth Avenue during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

According to Mary Armellino’s Friday letter on a recent Michael Ramirez cartoon, Indigenous Peoples and Native Americans do not include Aztecs or Incas. Really? I did not know that pre-Colombian people drew the same boundaries between North, Central and South America.

Or is Ms. Armellino suggesting that the atrocities and indignities of “Indigenous Peoples,” before any European incursions, did not occur in what is now the United States? Atrocities among Native American tribes and nations happened throughout the Americas long before Columbus. Talk about ignorance.

