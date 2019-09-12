LETTER: Bernie Sanders, prisoners and free stuff

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are promising to reduce our prison population by half. I am confused because our inmates have free medical, free dental, free food, free housing, the best gym equipment, free classes and — for those who demand them — free sex changes. They don’t even have to work for the benefits.

So they want to free them from exactly what they are promising us? And the price is the same — your freedom.