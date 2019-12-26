LETTER: Bernie Sanders willing to tackle the country’s serious problems

We are in a precarious position and need to wake up.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Your Dec. 22 editorial expressing a fearful view of what a President Bernie Sanders would mean does not make sense based on the evidence.

As mayor of Burlington, Vermont, Mr. Sanders was an extremely effective and practical-minded administrator who worked with all segments of the people to accomplish goals that served everyone and achieved stability.

Mr. Sanders understands how all policy decisions are interrelated and how stabilizing policies can work together to accomplish practical goals. Your Cold War labels don’t really mean anything. We have serious problems to solve.

Mr. Sanders is the only candidate with the experience, knowledge and the backbone to fight for the changes that need to be made for this country to cope with the serious issues we face. There are millions of people, especially young people whose future on this planet is at risk and who support his candidacy who would push for the necessary changes.

We can’t let fear deter us from making these stabilizing changes. I hope you can understand why we are in a precarious position as a country and need to wake up.