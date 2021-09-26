LETTER: Biden administration trying to protect us from everything under the sun

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Your Thursday front-page story about new government heat-related standards is just another example of federal overreach. Enough with trying to protect us from everything under the sun — pun intended.

The story says President Joe Biden cited catastrophic weather events such as wildfires and hurricanes as proof that climate change and extreme heat are increasing health risks to workers and vulnerable communities. That’s quite a leap to say the two natural occurrences are proof that makes his point.

Climate “expert” Suzie Martinez, the AFL-CIO executive secretary-treasurer, was quoted as saying, ”Every year, Las Vegas grows hotter and hotter as our planet warms. Every day, working Nevadans brave this extreme heat while on the job.”

So the regulations will set 80 degrees as the temperature to mandate water, shade and rest breaks. Are you kidding? That’s wonderful weather to work in.

Again, bureaucrats who have never done manual labor will interfere in business operations, making it difficult to keep jobs profitable and on schedule. Increased labor costs will mean price increases, which will be passed on to the consumer. But no matter, they did their touchy-feely good deed.