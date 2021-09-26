83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Biden administration trying to protect us from everything under the sun

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
September 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Your Thursday front-page story about new government heat-related standards is just another example of federal overreach. Enough with trying to protect us from everything under the sun — pun intended.

The story says President Joe Biden cited catastrophic weather events such as wildfires and hurricanes as proof that climate change and extreme heat are increasing health risks to workers and vulnerable communities. That’s quite a leap to say the two natural occurrences are proof that makes his point.

Climate “expert” Suzie Martinez, the AFL-CIO executive secretary-treasurer, was quoted as saying, ”Every year, Las Vegas grows hotter and hotter as our planet warms. Every day, working Nevadans brave this extreme heat while on the job.”

So the regulations will set 80 degrees as the temperature to mandate water, shade and rest breaks. Are you kidding? That’s wonderful weather to work in.

Again, bureaucrats who have never done manual labor will interfere in business operations, making it difficult to keep jobs profitable and on schedule. Increased labor costs will mean price increases, which will be passed on to the consumer. But no matter, they did their touchy-feely good deed.

MOST READ
1
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
2
Another Fertittas’ ‘royal wedding’ coming to Las Vegas
Another Fertittas’ ‘royal wedding’ coming to Las Vegas
3
Royal flush leads to $150K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Royal flush leads to $150K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
4
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
5
Luxury homebuilder unveils new mountainside project in Henderson
Luxury homebuilder unveils new mountainside project in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
LETTER: A tale of two stories
James A. McDonald Henderson

America’s border policies vary wildly.