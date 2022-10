President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally for Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden was boasting and taking credit for a dip in gasoline prices. Now that prices have crept back up — with even higher prices expected soon — will he now take the blame? My guess is that he will do what he usually does: Blame everyone else.