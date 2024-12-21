LETTER: Biden and the IG reports

Add another scathing inspector general report to the two previous in as many weeks. First, it was Homeland Security. Then the Department of Justice. Now the Energy Department.

These are the documented narratives that define a president’s legacy and will be considered by current, present and future historians. Certainly, there will be many years of future debate. In Washington, D.C., however, Congress takes notice when an inspector general releases reports. And, if these reports are any indication, President Joe Biden — who is in Delaware for the Christmas holiday — is looking pretty sad. In fact, awful.

The term “retired on duty” fits. We’ll see what happens with these reports. But it’s not good for Mr. Biden or his administration.