LETTER: Biden and the IG reports

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas
December 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Add another scathing inspector general report to the two previous in as many weeks. First, it was Homeland Security. Then the Department of Justice. Now the Energy Department.

These are the documented narratives that define a president’s legacy and will be considered by current, present and future historians. Certainly, there will be many years of future debate. In Washington, D.C., however, Congress takes notice when an inspector general releases reports. And, if these reports are any indication, President Joe Biden — who is in Delaware for the Christmas holiday — is looking pretty sad. In fact, awful.

The term “retired on duty” fits. We’ll see what happens with these reports. But it’s not good for Mr. Biden or his administration.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

