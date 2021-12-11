41°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden giving bad international actors the wrong impression

Bill Heard Pahrump
December 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Why do I have this image of Nero fiddling while Rome burns when thinking about an increasingly detached from reality Biden administration? Instead of focusing on China’s aggressive moves toward Taiwan, Russia’s ambitions on reclaiming the rest of Ukraine and Tehran’s “talk to the hand” attitude toward denuclearization, Mr. Biden is interested only in esoteric political pursuits that most Americans outside of academia barely care about.

Having the first Cabinet that checks all the boxes for diversity, ethnicity and sexual orientation does not necessarily mean we have the most qualified people in those positions, and spending millions on U.S. Army advertising to recruit soldiers with “two mommies” doesn’t mean we will have the best warriors to fill our military ranks.

President Biden will be in office for another three years, and the continuing destruction of our institutions signals to our enemies that now is the time to act. Our world is a far more dangerous place than we all suspect, and Mr. Biden is the wrong man for the wrong time

