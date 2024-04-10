LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again

Wants taxpayers to cover more student loan debt. He has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

Here we go again. President Joe Biden is about to announce more student loan relief. In spite of that decision that he has no authority to do so, he has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

U.S. taxpayers regularly contribute billions of dollars to our nation’s colleges, and they continue to raise tuition, placing students in more debt.