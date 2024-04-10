65°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again

David Lyons Las Vegas
April 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Here we go again. President Joe Biden is about to announce more student loan relief. In spite of that decision that he has no authority to do so, he has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

U.S. taxpayers regularly contribute billions of dollars to our nation’s colleges, and they continue to raise tuition, placing students in more debt.

