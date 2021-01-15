52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Biden student loan forgiveness plan is tantamount to theft

Bob Anderson Las Vegas
January 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Biden plan to forgive all or some of the debt accumulated by higher education students is ill-conceived and nothing more than pandering. Most important, it is grossly unfair.

The plan would cause citizens who did not attend higher education institutions to help pay off the loans of those who did, even though higher education advocates claim that their degrees allow graduates to earn more money than those who do not attend. And there have been no plans for reducing the need for the loans to begin with.

Higher education institutions have consistently raised costs by a level that exceeds the rate of inflation. Mr. Biden’s plan will encourage more of the same.

Of course, Biden supporters will note that he plans to make higher education free to all students, which will still require citizens without degrees to pay for the education of others. There’s a term for this nonsense — it’s called theft.

MOST READ
1
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
2
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
3
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
4
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
5
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Sheldon Adelson’s casket arrives in Israel for Friday funeral
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Will Annie Black denounce the rhetoric?
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
LETTER: Time to reign in Big Tech with federal regulation
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Democracy dies in darkness. The most basic constitutional right includes free speech and the right to public assembly (whether in person or virtually). Big Tech apparently couldn’t care less.