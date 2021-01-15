LETTER: Biden student loan forgiveness plan is tantamount to theft

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Biden plan to forgive all or some of the debt accumulated by higher education students is ill-conceived and nothing more than pandering. Most important, it is grossly unfair.

The plan would cause citizens who did not attend higher education institutions to help pay off the loans of those who did, even though higher education advocates claim that their degrees allow graduates to earn more money than those who do not attend. And there have been no plans for reducing the need for the loans to begin with.

Higher education institutions have consistently raised costs by a level that exceeds the rate of inflation. Mr. Biden’s plan will encourage more of the same.

Of course, Biden supporters will note that he plans to make higher education free to all students, which will still require citizens without degrees to pay for the education of others. There’s a term for this nonsense — it’s called theft.