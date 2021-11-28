53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Biden targets working people with shot mandate

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
November 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Can someone explain why President Joe Biden targeted only working people with a shot mandate? I would think if he wanted to be effective he would start with welfare and food stamp recipients and those who have remained on unemployment. Cut off their benefits if they don’t have the COVID immunization.

We should also withhold disability payments to all those on SSI until they show proof of vaccination.

Social Security recipients have worked for their income, so they should continue to be allowed to choose. So should those in the military and any productive, working adult.

I do not get why our current president is so hostile to those who work and take responsibility for themselves and their families. Am I missing something?

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
2
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site
3
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
4
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
UNLV student dies after fighting in fraternity boxing match
5
Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash
Driver killed in east Las Vegas crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Break up the two-party monopoly
Peter Rouches Las Vegas

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad, but I don’t know how people can be so blind to the blatant monopoly and collusion of the Democratic and Republican parties.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
LETTER: The rich get richer with Build Back Better
David Lyons Las Vegas

The Build Back Better legislation that passed the House last week has me confused coming from a Democratic Party claiming that no one earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase.