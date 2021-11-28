LETTER: Biden targets working people with shot mandate

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Can someone explain why President Joe Biden targeted only working people with a shot mandate? I would think if he wanted to be effective he would start with welfare and food stamp recipients and those who have remained on unemployment. Cut off their benefits if they don’t have the COVID immunization.

We should also withhold disability payments to all those on SSI until they show proof of vaccination.

Social Security recipients have worked for their income, so they should continue to be allowed to choose. So should those in the military and any productive, working adult.

I do not get why our current president is so hostile to those who work and take responsibility for themselves and their families. Am I missing something?