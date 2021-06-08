LETTER: Biden, Trump and California wildfires

Under the current administration, we can all work together to clear the forests.

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

In response to your Saturday editorial: The difference between the ways Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump talk about California’s wildfires is that Mr. Biden is planning to take care of the federally controlled forests in California while Mr. Trump thought that all the forests in California were controlled by California.

When Mr. Trump pointed out that there was a lot of dead wood and other debris on the forest floor, he did not acknowledge that it was partially his job to clean them up.

The state and federal governments can now work together to come up with a plan to clean the forest floor in all of California. It looks as if Mr. Biden’s plan involves working together and that is much better than Mr. Trump’s non-plan of casting blame while doing nothing.