LETTER: Biden wants to give money to the Taliban
Why not just hand out aid to the Russia, Iran?
It was just announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development will be sending $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis. I was so taken aback that I actually had to read this twice. Does anyone actually believe the Taliban won’t seize and control these assets? I’m at a loss for words. President Joe Biden needs to wake up. We might as well be sending our tax money to Iran or Russia.