LETTER: Biden wants to give money to the Taliban

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It was just announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development will be sending $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis. I was so taken aback that I actually had to read this twice. Does anyone actually believe the Taliban won’t seize and control these assets? I’m at a loss for words. President Joe Biden needs to wake up. We might as well be sending our tax money to Iran or Russia.