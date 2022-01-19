49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Biden wants to give money to the Taliban

John Plunkett Las Vegas
January 18, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It was just announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development will be sending $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis. I was so taken aback that I actually had to read this twice. Does anyone actually believe the Taliban won’t seize and control these assets? I’m at a loss for words. President Joe Biden needs to wake up. We might as well be sending our tax money to Iran or Russia.

MOST READ
1
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
2
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
3
Graney: Mike Mayock firing first of many dominoes to fall
Graney: Mike Mayock firing first of many dominoes to fall
4
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
5
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
Maxx Crosby caught off guard with firing of Mike Mayock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: More evidence we must deal with global warming
Mariah Birnbaum Las Vegas

The numbers: 1.86 inches of rain, 87 days of temperatures above 100 degrees and 117 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 and conspiracies
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

The only people “killing each other on Jan. 6, 2021” was an unnamed Black police officer killing an unarmed white woman.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 comparison isn’t so far off
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

The attack on the Capitol was conducted by people who claim to be Americans. I find that disgusting and shameful.