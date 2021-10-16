LETTER: Biden’s great bait and switch

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mark Twain is credited with remarking that: “If voting mattered, they wouldn’t let us do it”. Unfortunately, the 2020 presidential election proved him wrong. The electorate tried to elect a moderate who would cool the political climate. Talk about “bait and switch.”

Anyway, we are now in the midst of the greatest socialist experiment of the nation’s long history. Transformative, as the socialists say.

Because we are stuck, pending a leadership change, I suggest we savor the situation. Never forget that government spending of newly created money devalues our currency and raises consumer prices. Understand that removing work incentives with freshly printed money creates a dependent society as well as a scarcity of goods and services.

Make a promise to prove Mark Twain wrong. He’d be pleased.