LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise

The media and the Democrats created this Manchurian candidate. Now they’ve got to live with the results.

Joe Biden’s lack of mental acuity is nothing new. It wouldn’t be such a “surprise” if we hadn’t been gas-lighted by the media over the past four years. If his name were Trump, the media would have been demanding a 25th Amendment action to remove him from office. Oh wait… they did do that under the Trump administration.

The media have failed our country by shirking their duty to protect us from our government. Sadly, they are now just an extension of the leftist movement. The media and the Democrats created this Manchurian candidate. Now they’ve got to live with the results.