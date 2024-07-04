102°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden’s issues should be no surprise

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
(AP Photo/John Locher)
LETTER: Nevadans showing how democracy works
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America’s gun culture
Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Rick Kern Incline Village
July 3, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Joe Biden’s lack of mental acuity is nothing new. It wouldn’t be such a “surprise” if we hadn’t been gas-lighted by the media over the past four years. If his name were Trump, the media would have been demanding a 25th Amendment action to remove him from office. Oh wait… they did do that under the Trump administration.

The media have failed our country by shirking their duty to protect us from our government. Sadly, they are now just an extension of the leftist movement. The media and the Democrats created this Manchurian candidate. Now they’ve got to live with the results.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America’s gun culture
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

LETTER: We have become numb
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

