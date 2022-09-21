LETTER: Biden’s numbers looking up among independents

Now they see his many accomplishments.

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Letter writer Kent Davidson must really be confused now that President Joe Biden’s approval rating among independents has risen from 26 percent to 40 percent in recent polling. Maybe, because independents don’t view the world through a partisan lens, they don’t have to “work overtime to excuse Mr. Biden’s failures,” as Mr. Davidson says. Instead, independents see a president that regained respect from our allies, delivered an infrastructure bill and passed a historic bill to fight climate change.

Maybe independents also “see the obvious”: Inflation and high energy prices are a global problem and there is no purely American cause or purely American solution.