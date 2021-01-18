LETTER: Big Tech silencing opposing voices

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

It is an outrageous use of power for Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Apple to remove the social network Parler from the internet.

During Alexander Hamilton’s time, different political opinions were shared in the local newspapers. In today’s world, people rely on social networks — it is where people gather to read the news of the day and share opinions. It should not make a difference if you agree or disagree. Sharing of opinions is the American way.

It appears these four powerful companies have abused our anti-trust laws. They should be held accountable, and Parler should be placed back on the internet. It looks like a case of David and Goliath. Let’s not let Goliath win.