LETTER: Bishop Gorman ruining Nevada high school sports

While reading the new high school football alignments — which include Bishop Gorman High School, aka the University of Football and Recruitment — it again struck me as terribly unfair to football players at other high schools in Las Vegas.

I am not a fully invested sports nut, don’t gamble on games and believe the Padres may yet win the World Series before my grandson graduates from pre-school.

What gets my attention? The hidden money behind the Gorman program for the few destroys the dreams of the many who actually grew up here, live in Las Vegas and dream of winning the state championship. We used to do that here in Las Vegas. Wrestling, basketball, football, track and field, tennis, baseball, etc. It was very possible to dream and to win. But not football so much anymore … forever?

No knocks to the very fine football athletes at Gorman, from wherever, who represent this Las Vegas high school after a nationwide search and recruitment program. Gorman for them is just a means to an end. Win the state championship, play on a national stage and go on to bigger things.

An asterisk for wins and high scores at Gorman due to all that money would not be out of line.

My friends from Gorman are going to be upset with me. Maybe they could recruit somebody to write me an email.