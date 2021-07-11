LETTER: Blame our U.S. presidents for our border spigot

Young children stand or sleep insides a pod at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The children are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)

In his July 8 letter, Carmine DiFazio takes issue with those who point fingers at this or that administration on border enforcement when, Mr. DiFazio says, there is plenty of blame to go around, including with the offending countries.

But consider: The executive branch is charged with executing the laws Congress passes. Of late, our presidents have chosen to be selective about which laws they execute, so that the law becomes a political cudgel reflecting the biases of the chief executive.

Witness the spigot these presidents have made of border enforcement. One president lets fewer in; the next opens the floodgates.