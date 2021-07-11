LETTER: Blame our U.S. presidents for our border spigot
Some turn it off, some turn it on.
In his July 8 letter, Carmine DiFazio takes issue with those who point fingers at this or that administration on border enforcement when, Mr. DiFazio says, there is plenty of blame to go around, including with the offending countries.
But consider: The executive branch is charged with executing the laws Congress passes. Of late, our presidents have chosen to be selective about which laws they execute, so that the law becomes a political cudgel reflecting the biases of the chief executive.
Witness the spigot these presidents have made of border enforcement. One president lets fewer in; the next opens the floodgates.