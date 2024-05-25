LETTER: The judicial system at work

It defies logic that a judge ruled Roidan Durruthy Mendoza isn’t competent to stand trial for the death of his wife (Thursday Review-Journal). He admitted to the killing. Surely, he was competent when he carried out the killing. He had to be to commit the crime. This is common sense.

There must be some justice for members of this family who are dealing with their grief. It seems that the judicial system bends over backward for the accused rather than the victim. Our justice system does declare that the accused are innocent until proven guilty. When the accused admits to the crime, however, that scenario no longer applies.