80°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race

Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
More Stories
LETTER: The judicial system at work
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Health District trying to shut down gym pools
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
Dave Stein Las Vegas
May 24, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The 32-hour workweek recently proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents an opportunity to reflect on the hidden costs of our workplace culture. Metrics such as disposable income comparisons (Rich Lowry’s recent column) fail to reflect these hidden costs.

For starters, consider our always-on-the-go working culture. You know the drill — long hours, mandatory uncompensated overtime and working lunches, together with commutes that can be long and stressful. This routine, which leaves little time for workers to decompress, eat healthy meals and get proper exercise and rest, is hardly conducive to health and wellness. And then — in some workplaces being sick is not an option either. Is it any wonder why health care costs are so high?

Working parents often have it worse. Too busy working and commuting, they have correspondingly less time to engage with the education of their children, to bring them up as law-abiding citizens or to otherwise parent effectively. Even the best teachers can do only so much absent parental engagement. Do we ever wonder why the Clark County School District’s national rankings have remained low while few teachers ever receive poor performance evaluations, no matter now much money we throw at fixing our school system?

For its part, juvenile crime — from reckless driving to burglaries, robberies and worse — has its costs, too. And let’s not forget classroom disciplinary problems that themselves adversely impact learning and, with it, the return on the education dollar. Would more parental engagement have resulted in better upbringing?

The time is long overdue for leaders at all levels of government to better “connect the dots.” Let’s remember this at election time.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 footb ...
LETTER: Library officials get Super Bowl tickets
David Tulanian Henderson

At minimum, the library board needs to recover the cost of each ticket from their salaries, and both men need to issue a formal public apology, I would think.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: NFL runs from faith and family
Richard L. Moyer North Las Vegas

The NFL is trying to distance itself from the personal beliefs and faith of an NFL player, Harrison Butker. What hypocrisy.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Property tax extensions that fund public safety on NLV ballot
recommend 2
‘Had to grow tough skin’: Aces’ Plum relates to Clark’s start in WNBA
recommend 3
U.N.-Israeli relations worsen with court order to halt Rafah offensive
recommend 4
IDF: 3 more hostages’ bodies recovered; Egypt to permit aid trucks through Gaza entry
recommend 5
Vegas Loop tunnel reaches off-Strip resort
recommend 6
Caitlin Clark to make first visit to Las Vegas as Aces host Fever