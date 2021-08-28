LETTER: Blame Trump for Afghanistan

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

There are a couple of things the shrill critics of Biden’s policies in Afghanistan must remember. First, Donald Trump negotiated the terms of the U.S. surrender, terms that were disadvantageous to the Afghan government because that government was not included in the “peace” talks.

Second, there was no good time to do the withdrawal. As soon as Afghans realized that America was serious about leaving, they would have hung on to planes to get a chance at being admitted in. Tens of thousands of them. Afghans are desperately afraid of the Taliban, including those who never worked for or with the U.S. military. Enough of the woulda, coulda, shoulda.