LETTER: Clark County wants to regulate the poor out of business

Members of the Clark County Commission are living in a different universe. They have no common sense when it comes to making laws to regulate street vendors. They are regulating these poor people right out of business, and taxpayers will end up supporting these hard-working people.

I have an idea: Why don’t they give away their products for free, which means no license or health card or insurance required? They can say a gratuity is helpful. They will probably make more money than they did before, and they can set up anywhere they want. There will be a few people who will try to take advantage of them, but the regulatory state will not get a dime. Let’s hear it for free enterprise.