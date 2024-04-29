70°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County wants to regulate the poor out of business

People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jon Williams Las Vegas
April 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Members of the Clark County Commission are living in a different universe. They have no common sense when it comes to making laws to regulate street vendors. They are regulating these poor people right out of business, and taxpayers will end up supporting these hard-working people.

I have an idea: Why don’t they give away their products for free, which means no license or health card or insurance required? They can say a gratuity is helpful. They will probably make more money than they did before, and they can set up anywhere they want. There will be a few people who will try to take advantage of them, but the regulatory state will not get a dime. Let’s hear it for free enterprise.

