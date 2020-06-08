71°F
Letters

LETTER: Blaming out-of-towners for the riots

Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
June 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Like a lot of people today, I watch a lot of news. I hear and see a lot of mayors and governors say that the rioters and looters are not from their cities but are outsiders. So the looters in Minneapolis come from Detroit, the looters in Chicago come from Pittsburgh and the looters in California came from Mars?

It makes a lot of sense that a looter would rob from a Target in one state and then drive home to another. No one is to blame.

I guess the Metro officer shot in front of Circus Circus on the Strip was targeted by a “protester” who came from Denver.

I really don’t care where the rioters came from, but I wonder why their actions are condoned. I would be instantly arrested if I chose to stand in the middle of any street in our town and stop traffic simply because I was trying to make a political statement.

