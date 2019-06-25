LETTER: Border detention centers aren’t concentration camps

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

How could Alexandria Ocasio Cortez compare the U.S. border detention centers to concentration camps? Has she never studied history?

Are U.S. agents at the border burning bodies in ovens, putting innocent men, women and children in train cars going to their deaths and shooting people and pushing their dead bodies into ditches?

When the American military came and liberated the German camps during World War II, what they saw was unimaginable. The people who survived were walking skeletons.

The people at our Southern border came there off their own free will. The people in the concentration camps were put in train cars and taken to their deaths.