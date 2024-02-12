LETTER: By Trump’s logic, he should drop out

On his Truth Social website, Donald Trump stated, “A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function.”

The D.C. Circuit Appellate Court ruled unanimously on Feb. 6 that the president does not have full immunity. Mr. Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court.

By Mr. Trump’s own admission on Truth Social, the appellate ruling has now made it “impossible” for him to properly perform the duties of president. Therefore, if the ruling is not overturned by the Supreme Court prior to the November election, Mr. Trump will have no choice but to withdraw from the presidential race.