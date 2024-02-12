57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: By Trump’s logic, he should drop out

Steve Danning Las Vegas
February 12, 2024 - 3:54 pm
 

On his Truth Social website, Donald Trump stated, “A president of the United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function.”

The D.C. Circuit Appellate Court ruled unanimously on Feb. 6 that the president does not have full immunity. Mr. Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court.

By Mr. Trump’s own admission on Truth Social, the appellate ruling has now made it “impossible” for him to properly perform the duties of president. Therefore, if the ruling is not overturned by the Supreme Court prior to the November election, Mr. Trump will have no choice but to withdraw from the presidential race.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
2
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
3
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
4
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
5
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LETTER: GOP runs from immigration compromise
Tim Cox Henderson

Because while Mr. Trump might be looking for his next reality TV gig, the rest of us are just looking for some real solutions.

LETTER: Shedding a light on probate shenanigans in Nevada
William Martin Las Vegas

I’d love to see someone in government prove me wrong, because the reports findings reveal a lot of people are being badly mistreated by some not very nice people.

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File
LETTER: GOP caucus was a mess
Garry Fuller Sr. Henderson

I can’t believe the Republicans messed this up so badly.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Congress should let the Dreamers stay
Douglas Bell Henderson

The children of migrants who were brought illegally into this country — known as “Dreamers” — should be included in the compromise border protection bill.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: SW gas bill a shocker
Jeff Watkins Las Vegas

Southwest Gas officials should be ashamed of themselves.

More stories
Usher marries in downtown Las Vegas chapel
Usher marries in downtown Las Vegas chapel
Knights preview: Special ceremony planned for defenseman’s big day
Knights preview: Special ceremony planned for defenseman’s big day
Your Tap Water: A Matter of Taste
Your Tap Water: A Matter of Taste
49ers’ Super Bowl OT approach questioned: ‘We hadn’t talked about it’
49ers’ Super Bowl OT approach questioned: ‘We hadn’t talked about it’
Graney: Las Vegas should be in rotation for hosting Super Bowl
Graney: Las Vegas should be in rotation for hosting Super Bowl
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions