44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: California and water restrictions

Raymond P. Donahue Henderson
December 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, California, on April 28, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

Regarding the Monday article by Hayley Smith, “California water cuts likely to return,” I am shocked that not one word — repeat, not one word — was mentioned about desalination plants on the California coast. This is one of the solutions that should be top priority. Why is this not the case?

I am all for conservation. Personally, we do all we can. In fact, I believe Clark County should implement and enforce stricter regulations on casual water use. However, we have a simple, effective solution in front of us and no one talks about it.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
3
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
4
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
5
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Gaming industry should pay for high-speed train
G. Harry Ransom Las Vegas

Wouldn’t a high-speed train from Southern California ease traveling pressure and attract more players? Wouldn’t the gaming industry be the greatest beneficiary of such a mode of transport?