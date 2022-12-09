LETTER: California and water restrictions
How about prioritizing desalination?
Regarding the Monday article by Hayley Smith, “California water cuts likely to return,” I am shocked that not one word — repeat, not one word — was mentioned about desalination plants on the California coast. This is one of the solutions that should be top priority. Why is this not the case?
I am all for conservation. Personally, we do all we can. In fact, I believe Clark County should implement and enforce stricter regulations on casual water use. However, we have a simple, effective solution in front of us and no one talks about it.