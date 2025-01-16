LETTER: California fires hit close to home

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help?

I lived in Altadena, California, in my younger years, so these fires hit close to home. I know people there who have lost their homes. I am trying to understand — and can’t believe — the fact that the first reaction of some people and some news organizations was to place blame and spread misinformation instead of asking: Can we help, and what do you need? If your child were hit by a car and needed medical help, would your first reaction be to find out who was to blame for the accident? Ore would you get help for your child and worry about the details of the accident later?

There are hundreds of thousands of people who need your help right now. They don't need finger pointing.