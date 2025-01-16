42°F
Letters

LETTER: California fires hit close to home

LETTER: Government and 'red tape'
LETTER: Rosen should support Hegseth for defense secretary
January 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I lived in Altadena, California, in my younger years, so these fires hit close to home. I know people there who have lost their homes. I am trying to understand — and can’t believe — the fact that the first reaction of some people and some news organizations was to place blame and spread misinformation instead of asking: Can we help, and what do you need? If your child were hit by a car and needed medical help, would your first reaction be to find out who was to blame for the accident? Ore would you get help for your child and worry about the details of the accident later?

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help? There are hundreds of thousands of people who need your help right now. They don’t need finger pointing.

More to the story of the man who went on Strip stabbing rampage.

I read that Los Angeles won’t use ocean water to put out fires because the salt will harm the equipment.

LETTER: Guns in the home for protection
Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

“Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything.

