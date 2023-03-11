LETTER: Carson City proposals will make homeless problems worse

Why are these senators set against public safety and health issues?

In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move out of a two-mile long encampment are posted in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

The Nevada Legislature will consider Senate bills 142 and 155, giving homeless unlimited access to public areas. These bills will promote and support unhealthy and unsafe conditions for the general public.

Sidewalks were designed for walking safely, not camping. This could require wheelchair users and those with carts that may be carrying a child, food or personal goods to walk on the street in traffic. To ensure safety, sidewalks should never be blocked.

Public areas such as parks or government buildings are for specific uses by all and not for a small group to occupy. Would the senators approve of setting up tents on streets that would block traffic? Police would also not be able to touch their stolen grocery carts. Stores do not give away these expensive items.

I am not anti-homeless and have spent time and expenses trying to assist some. Many prefer to remain street people and refuse available help and housing.

Why are these senators set against public safety and health issues? They can legally enforce public safety issues. Is the need for public acclaim important for them?