Letters

LETTER: CDC finds less second-hand smoke in non-smoking casinos

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
March 11, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

As I read “Nonsmoking push flickers on” (March 5 Review-Journal), I had my laugh of the week. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compared second-hand smoke levels at Park MGM (smoke-free) and seven other Strip casinos (smoking permitted) and found the levels were 5.4 times higher in gaming areas when compared with a smoke-free casino.” Who knew? How many highly paid CDC bureaucrats were needed to produce such an illuminating study? Our tax dollars at work.

