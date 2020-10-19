LETTER: China, abortion and population control

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

In a recent letter, Jason G. Brent expresses his concern regarding overpopulation and offers abortion as a means of population control. But there is no link between overpopulation and poverty. While world population has increased, per capita income has gone up, and poverty has decreased throughout the world.

By means of its “one child policy,” China tried to control its population growth. It was so successful at forcing its people into this policy that it is now facing an aging population with not enough young replacements.