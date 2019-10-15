LETTER: Clark County commissioners want to follow the lemmings

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

So Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom want to follow the lemmings and jump on the financially and culturally bottomless climate change bandwagon pit (Sept. 21 Review-Journal). As a longtime friend and 40-year employee of the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration recently told me, “Follow the politics, follow the money.”

There’s nothing “sustainable” about wind and solar for long-term capitalism and population growth. Molten salt fluoride thorium nuclear reactors have the potential for tens of centuries of unlimited safe, non-polluting, affordable, go-anywhere electrical power, and other countries are taking the lead using our science.

How about some real political leadership beyond academic censorship to begin an education and promotion campaign toward something that will really define sustainability?