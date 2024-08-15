LETTER: Clark County Election Department sets seniors up for identity fraud

If election officials are concerned about voter ID information, one would think inviting people to update their signature, driver’s license number, last four digits of their Social Security number and/or birthdate in person at the Clark County Election Department would be the safest way.

Instead, they think it is safe to place that personal ID information on a postcard that already includes your name and address. Then they instruct you to fold the card over, attempting to “hide” your data and signature, and “tape” the other side with two small strips of tape.

Am I the only one who thinks this is a bad idea? Anyone with nefarious motives can open the card, photograph that personal information and use it to steal your identity. This ill-conceived process is an attempt to prevent one problem (voter fraud) while creating another (identity theft).

Of course, this process is voluntary, but how many people, especially our vulnerable senior citizens, will provide their signature and personal data thinking it is in safe hands? And to be clear, I am not necessarily saying Postal Service and Election Department workers are untrustworthy. But I have read several stories in the Review-Journal detailing where mail deliverers have been attacked and post boxes pried open.